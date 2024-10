Chark (groin) was limited at practice Friday

The Chargers opened up Chark's 21-day practice window Wednesday, but it remains to be seen if he'll be activated from IR ahead of Monday night's game against the Cardinals. Once he returns to the mix, Chark will have an opportunity to claim a role in a wideout corps currently led by Ladd McConkey (hip), Quentin Johnston (ankle) and Joshua Palmer.