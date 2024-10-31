DJ Chark Injury: Logs full practice

Chark (groin) practiced fully Thursday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Chark had been limited since having his 21-day practice window opened, but his return to a full session Thursday suggests that he could come off IR and be available to face the Browns on Sunday. If that ends up being the case, the Chargers would be able to ease Chark back in, with Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer also in the team's wideout mix ahead of Week 9 action.