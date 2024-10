Chark (groin) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Since having his 21-day practice window opened last Wednesday, Chark has continued to log limited practices. The Chargers' WR corps is pretty banged up at the moment, with Quentin Johnston (ankle), Ladd McConkey (hip) and Derius Davis (hamstring) also on the injury report, but it's unclear if Chark will be activated from IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints.