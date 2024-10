Coach Jim Harbaugh doesn't expect Chark's (hip) 21-day practice window to be opened Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Chark has been on injured reserve for the entire regular season so far, and he isn't ready to begin practicing Wednesday as the Chargers begin preparing for Sunday's game in Denver. Once his practice window opens, the Chargers would have 21 days from that point to add Chark to the active roster.