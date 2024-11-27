Fantasy Football
DJ Chark News: Could be active for Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 12:38pm

Speaking with the media Wednesday, coach Jim Harbaugh said it's possible Chark will be active and play Sunday against the Falcons, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

"The opportunity is there," Harbaugh said. "I really like what I see, and like every week, there's an opportunity. The opportunity is guaranteed, and DJ has the license and the ability to take advantage of that opportunity." It's unclear what the opportunity is, as the Chargers are healthy at wideout and seem pretty content with their trio of Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey and Joshua Palmer. Jalen Reagor and Derius Davis have been handling depth and special teams roles. Even if Chark does become active for Week 13, it's doubtful he is useful for fantasy purposes without an injury to one of the main three receivers.

