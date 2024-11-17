DJ Chark News: Healthy scratch for Week 11

Chark (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Chark didn't suit up until Week 10 due to hip and groin injuries, but after playing only one snap in his Chargers debut, he will return to watching from the sidelines. It may take an injury to one of Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer, Jalen Reagor or Derius Davis for Chark to enter the gameday lineup moving forward.