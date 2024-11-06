DJ Chark News: Off injury report

Chark (groin) is not listed on the Chargers' Week 10 injury report.

The Chargers activated Chark from injured reserve this past Saturday, but he was inactive versus the Browns a day later. Now that he's off the team's injury report altogether, Chark appears poised to make his season debut this weekend against the Titans, bolstering a wideout corps currently headed by Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer.