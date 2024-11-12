Fantasy Football
DJ Chark headshot

DJ Chark News: Plays one snap in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Chark played one offensive snap in the 27-17 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Chark finally made his season debut after missing the past nine games due to a groin injury, but in a matchup that significantly favored the Chargers from the jump, the veteran figured to be a smaller cog in a run-heavy offense. It'll be interesting to see if Chark gets more run against a Cincinnati pass defense next week that has been incredibly vulnerable this season.

