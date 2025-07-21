DJ Chark News: Visits Windy City

Chark recently visited the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports Monday.

Chark remains an unrestricted free agent as teams begin training camp. The 28-year-old wide receiver had just 31 receiving yards in seven regular-season appearances for the Chargers in 2024 after working his way back from hip and groin injuries. Chark has exceeded 500 receiving yards in four of his seven NFL seasons. He'll likely compete for a depth role if signed by the Bears or any other team.