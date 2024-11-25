Fantasy Football
D.J. Davidson Injury: Nursing shoulder injury

Davidson (shoulder) was estimated as a limited practice participant for Monday's walkthrough.

Davidson left Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to an ankle injury, but he was listed with a shoulder injury on Monday's practice estimate. With the Giants playing Thursday against the Cowboys, Davidson will have Tuesday and Wednesday to increase his practice participation.

