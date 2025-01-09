D.J. Davidson Injury: Posts best season to date

Davidson (shoulder) ended the 2024 campaign with 23 tackles (12 solo), including 2.0 sacks, along with two recovered fumbles.

Davidson played just 14 more defensive snaps than in 2023, but he ended up with almost twice as many stops. Both of his sacks on the season came in a Week 5 win over Seattle. Davidson ended the campaign on IR due to a shoulder injury, but he should be ready for training camp ahead of the 2025 season. He'll likely provide defensive-line depth for New York again next year in what will be the final season of his rookie contract.