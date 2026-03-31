D.J. Davidson News: Signed by Commanders
Washington signed Davidson (neck) to a contract Tuesday.
Davidson handled a depth role along the interior of the Giants' offensive line across 15 regular-season appearances in 2025, totaling nine tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed. He appears to have recovered from the neck injury that caused him to miss Week 17 and Week 18 last year.
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