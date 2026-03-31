D.J. Davidson headshot

D.J. Davidson News: Signed by Commanders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Washington signed Davidson (neck) to a contract Tuesday.

Davidson handled a depth role along the interior of the Giants' offensive line across 15 regular-season appearances in 2025, totaling nine tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed. He appears to have recovered from the neck injury that caused him to miss Week 17 and Week 18 last year.

D.J. Davidson
Washington Commanders
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