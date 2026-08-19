DJ Giddens Injury: Back on practice field Wednesday
Giddens (hamstring) participated in Wednesday's practice, Nathan Brown of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Giddens was seeing some work with the first-team offense early in camp, but he's been battling a hamstring injury for a couple weeks now, and it's unclear how active he was in Wednesday's session despite being back in full pads and a helmet. Sixth-round rookie Seth McGowan has been a strong performer in practice this summer and is pushing Giddens in a big way for the RB2 job behind Jonathan Taylor. Giddens needs to get in some action over the final two preseason games.
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