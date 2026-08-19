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DJ Giddens Injury: Back on practice field Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Giddens (hamstring) participated in Wednesday's practice, Nathan Brown of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Giddens was seeing some work with the first-team offense early in camp, but he's been battling a hamstring injury for a couple weeks now, and it's unclear how active he was in Wednesday's session despite being back in full pads and a helmet. Sixth-round rookie Seth McGowan has been a strong performer in practice this summer and is pushing Giddens in a big way for the RB2 job behind Jonathan Taylor. Giddens needs to get in some action over the final two preseason games.

DJ Giddens
Indianapolis Colts
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