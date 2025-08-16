Giddens was the beneficiary of an early exit by Tyler Goodson (elbow), which led to the former seeing enough opportunity to finish with a team-high rushing yardage total. Giddens, a rookie fifth-round pick who exceeded 1,200 rushing yards in each of his last two college seasons, was reasonably productive with his touches, and he offered a solid gain on his one kickoff return. Veteran Khalil Herbert, seemingly Giddens' biggest competition for the No. 3 running back job, remained out with an undisclosed injury Saturday, so the versatile first-year back appears to be in increasingly good position to latch on to a roster spot.