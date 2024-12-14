DJ Giddens News: Headed to NFL

Giddens has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, Kevin Fielder of Rivals.com reports.

Giddens is coming off another excellent season with the Wildcats, and will forgo his final year of eligibility to chase his NFL dreams. He ran for 1,343 yards and seven touchdowns on 6.6 yards-per-carry this fall, in addition to 21 catches for 258 yards and a score. During his career at Kansas State, he amassed 3,087 rushing yards, 679 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns. He should intrigue NFL scouts with his versatile ability out of the backfield and penchant for the big play.