DJ Giddens News: Set to practice this week
Giddens (hamstring) will practice this week, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Giddens had been hampered by a hamstring issue for a good chunk of the preseason. He did not play in Indianapolis' most recent preseason game, either. Coach Shane Steichen provided an update on him Tuesday, indicating that Giddens will be back in the mix at practice as the team prepares to wrap up preseason. Still, time is running out for Giddens to establish himself on the depth chart behind Jonathan Taylor.
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