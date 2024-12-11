D.J. Humphries Injury: Dealing with hamstring issue

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Humphries (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

Reid added that Humphries tweaked his hamstring in Kansas City's Week 14 win over the Chargers, and the team will monitor his injury on a day-by-day basis. If the veteran offensive tackle can't upgrade to at least limited practice participation Thursday or Friday, Wanya Morris could draw the start at left tackle in the Week 15 matchup against the Browns.