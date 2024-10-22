D.J. Humphries News: Drawing interest from Giants

The Giants held a visit with Humphries (knee) on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Humphries suffered an ACL tear in Week 17 of the 2023 campaign with Arizona, but he's now apparently in good enough shape to discuss a return to the field in the near future. After standout left tackle Andrew Thomas was ruled out for the season ahead of Week 7, it makes sense that the Giants would look to shore up the offensive line in some way.