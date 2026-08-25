D.J. Humphries headshot

D.J. Humphries News: headed to Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The Commanders signed Humphries to a one-year deal Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network reports.

Humphries is headed to Washington after spending the 2025 campaign with the Rams. The 32-year-old could provide additional depth at left tackle with Laremy Tunsil is out indefinitely with a triceps injury.

D.J. Humphries
Washington Commanders
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