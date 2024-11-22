D.J. Humphries News: Inks deal with Kansas City

Humphries signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Chiefs on Friday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Friday that Humphries was medically cleared to return to football activities. Humphries tore his ACL in Week 17 of the 2023 regular season, and though he was released by the Cardinals in March, he continued to rehab throughout the summer in the hopes of returning to NFL action in 2024. He worked out with the Giants in October, but he will take his talents to Kansas City, and his contract has a maximum value of $4.5 million with incentives, per Rapoport. Humphries spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the Cardinals and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021. He'll provide veteran depth for a Chiefs' offensive line that has allowed 22 sacks across 10 regular-season games, though 10 of those have come over the last three contests, per Nate Taylor and RJ Kraft of The Athletic.