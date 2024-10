Ivey (knee) was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday.

Ivey opened camp on the PUP list as he continued to recover from a torn ACL suffered in Week 15 last season. The 24-year-old now has a 21-day window to practice with the team before needing to be placed on the 53-man roster. Considering the amount of time he has missed, it's likely the Bengals may make use of most of that time, getting Ivey back up to speed.