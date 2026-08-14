DJ James Injury: Reverts to IR

James (undisclosed) reverted to the Giants' injured reserve list Friday, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

James was waived/injured by the Giants on Thursday and went unclaimed. The cornerback will now spend the entirety of the 2026 season on injured reserve unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team. James played two defensive snaps and five special-teams snaps over one regular-season game for the Patriots in 2025.