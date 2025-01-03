DJ Johnson Injury: Dealing with concussion

The Panthers placed Johnson (concussion) on the reserve/non-football injury list Friday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson had previously been ruled out due to a personal matter, but it's been revealed that he suffered a concussion in a car accident Thursday. He finishes his second pro season with 44 tackles (19 solo), including 0.5 sacks, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery across 14 games as a reserve edge rusher.