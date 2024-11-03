DJ Johnson Injury: Out Week 9

Johnson (ankle) is listed as inactive for Sunday's tilt against the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official website reports.

Johnson injured his ankle in last week's loss to the Broncos and had to be carted to the locker room. Still, he surprisingly drew a questionable designation for this week's game. He will ultimately be unable to give it a go. In his absence, Cam Gill will be a candidate to see increased snaps providing depth at strongside linebacker.