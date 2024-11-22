Fantasy Football
DJ Johnson headshot

DJ Johnson Injury: Questionable for Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Johnson (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson was concussed in the Panthers' Week 10 win over the Giants and had the Week 11 bye to recover. He was able to sandwich full practices Wednesday and Friday around a limited Thursday. Johnson has 29 tackles (10 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one pass breakup on limited snaps as a sub-package linebacker this season.

DJ Johnson
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
