DJ Johnson Injury: Questionable for Week 12

Johnson (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson was concussed in the Panthers' Week 10 win over the Giants and had the Week 11 bye to recover. He was able to sandwich full practices Wednesday and Friday around a limited Thursday. Johnson has 29 tackles (10 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one pass breakup on limited snaps as a sub-package linebacker this season.