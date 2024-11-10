Fantasy Football
DJ Johnson Injury: Won't return vs. Giants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Johnson has been diagnosed with a concussion and will not return Sunday against the Giants, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Johnson took a hit to the head in the third quarter of Sunday's game. He will not return to the game after being diagnosed with a concussion, and he'll end the day with four tackles (one solo). Thomas Incoom and Cam Gill are candidates to see an uptick in snaps at linebacker for the rest of Sunday's contest.

