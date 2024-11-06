Fantasy Football
DJ Johnson News: Past ankle issue

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 12:21pm

Johnson (ankle) was absent from the Panthers' injury report Wednesday.

Johnson was held out of Carolina's Week 9 win over the Saints due to an ankle issue. However, Wednesday's injury report suggests that the 2023 third-round pick from Oregon has moved past his injury. Expect Johnson to serve as one of the Panthers' top rotational outside linebackers once again in Week 10, when the team travels to Germany to face the Giants.

DJ Johnson
Carolina Panthers
