DJ Johnson News: Past concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Johnson (concussion) was not listed on the Panthers' injury report Wednesday.

The second-year pro was inactive for the Panthers' Week 12 loss to the Chiefs after sustaining a concussion prior to the team's Week 11 bye, but his omission from Wednesday's injury report suggests he's cleared the NFL's five-step protocol. With Johnson now back to full health, he's expected to serve as Carolina's top backup outside linebacker.

