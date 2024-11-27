DJ Johnson News: Past concussion
Johnson (concussion) was not listed on the Panthers' injury report Wednesday.
The second-year pro was inactive for the Panthers' Week 12 loss to the Chiefs after sustaining a concussion prior to the team's Week 11 bye, but his omission from Wednesday's injury report suggests he's cleared the NFL's five-step protocol. With Johnson now back to full health, he's expected to serve as Carolina's top backup outside linebacker.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now