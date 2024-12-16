Fantasy Football
D.J. Jones headshot

D.J. Jones Injury: Listed as DNP on Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Jones (finger) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Jones injured his finger in Sunday's win over the Colts and was unable to return to the game. Malcolm Roach filled in with extra snaps in the middle of Denver's defensive line with Jones out. The Broncos have a short week ahead of Thursday night's date with the Chargers.

D.J. Jones
Denver Broncos
