D.J. Jones News: Past finger injury

Jones (finger) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Chargers, Susanna Weir of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jones upgraded from a limited practice session Tuesday to a full workload Wednesday, suggesting that he's moved past his finger injury in time to play Thursday night. The 29-year-old has recorded 36 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended over 14 appearances this season. He's expected to serve as the Broncos' top nose tackle in the Week 16 divisional matchup.