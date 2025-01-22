D.J. Jones News: Production drops in 2024

Jones tallied 42 total tackles (21 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and three passes defended over 17 regular-season games in 2024.

Despite starting all 17 of the Broncos' regular-season games this year, Jones recorded fewer tackles (46 to 42), sacks (2.0 to 1.0) and forced fumbles (three to zero) compared to his 2023 campaign. The 30-year-old was outproduced by fellow nose tackle Malcolm Roach, who logged more tackles (43 to 42), sacks (2.5 to 1.0) and forced fumbles (one to zero) in 2024 despite staring just one game. Jones just concluded the final season of a three-year, $30 million deal signed with Denver in 2022, making him an unrestricted free agent this summer. He's likely to be a sought-after name for teams in need of interior defensive line help this offseason.