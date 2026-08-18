DJ Moore Injury: Limited in return to practice Tuesday
Moore (lower body) was a limited participant in his return to practice Tuesday, Alex Brasky of SI.com reports.
After sustaining an apparent lower-body injury during Saturday's preseason win over the Panthers, Moore was back on the field three days later in full pads, albeit with some restrictions in place. According to Brasky, Moore was mostly limited to individual work and didn't take part in team drills. While the Bills could monitor his workload carefully over the next few days and potentially hold him out of Saturday's exhibition versus the Browns, Moore's availability for the start of the regular season doesn't appear to be in any peril.
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