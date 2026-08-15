DJ Moore Injury: Limps off with possible ankle injury
Moore came off the field grabbing his ankle during Saturday's preseason game against the Panthers, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.
Moore got off to a fast start with three catches for 61 yards on the first two drives, but he was favoring his leg/ankle after the last of those receptions. He came off the field and talked with trainers for a moment before walking to the bench and putting his helmet on the rack. The trainers and a team doctor then briefly met with Moore again on the bench before the wideout got up and started walking around on the sideline.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DJ Moore See More
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball Strategy: The X Receiver ConundrumYesterday
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADPYesterday
-
Guillotine, Chopped and Knockout Leagues
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 EliminationYesterday
-
Fantasy Football Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 10 League-Winning Value Picks2 days ago
-
Fantasy Football Busts
2026 Fantasy Football Busts: Are These 10 Former Fantasy Football Stars Washed or Not?2 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DJ Moore See More