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DJ Moore Injury: Limps off with possible ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 2:47pm

Moore came off the field grabbing his ankle during Saturday's preseason game against the Panthers, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

Moore got off to a fast start with three catches for 61 yards on the first two drives, but he was favoring his leg/ankle after the last of those receptions. He came off the field and talked with trainers for a moment before walking to the bench and putting his helmet on the rack. The trainers and a team doctor then briefly met with Moore again on the bench before the wideout got up and started walking around on the sideline.

DJ Moore
Buffalo Bills
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