DJ Moore Injury: Limps off with possible ankle injury

Moore came off the field grabbing his ankle during Saturday's preseason game against the Panthers, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

Moore got off to a fast start with three catches for 61 yards on the first two drives, but he was favoring his leg/ankle after the last of those receptions. He came off the field and talked with trainers for a moment before walking to the bench and putting his helmet on the rack. The trainers and a team doctor then briefly met with Moore again on the bench before the wideout got up and started walking around on the sideline.