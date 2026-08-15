DJ Moore headshot

DJ Moore Injury: Not worried about injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 9:26pm

Moore noted after Saturday's 29-14 preseason win over the Panthers that he was "good to go" after an apparent lower-body injury that he sustained in the first quarter, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Moore finished Saturday's exhibition game with three catches on four targets for 61 yards, all of which came during the first two offensive drives. He appeared to pick up the injury on his final catch for 18 yards, but Brady relayed to reporters that the veteran wide receiver would have come out of the game anyways following that drive. Moore wasted no time in showing a rapport with Josh Allen, but the former's injury will be worth monitoring over the coming days, and it wouldn't be surprising if Moore doesn't play in the Bills' next preseason game, which takes place Saturday, Aug. 22, against the Browns.

DJ Moore
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DJ Moore See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DJ Moore See More
Best Ball Strategy: The X Receiver Conundrum
NFL
Best Ball Strategy: The X Receiver Conundrum
Author Image
John McKechnie
Yesterday
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
NFL
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
Author Image
Max Staley
Yesterday
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
NFL
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
Author Image
Steve Bulanda
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 10 League-Winning Value Picks
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 10 League-Winning Value Picks
Author Image
Jim Coventry
2 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Busts: Are These 10 Former Fantasy Football Stars Washed or Not?
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Busts: Are These 10 Former Fantasy Football Stars Washed or Not?
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
2 days ago