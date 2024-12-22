Fantasy Football
DJ Moore

DJ Moore News: Another busy afternoon Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Moore secured seven of 10 targets for 68 yards and rushed once for two yards in the Bears' 34-17 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Moore put together a signature PPR-friendly line, finishing second in receptions, receiving yards and targets behind Keenan Allen and his season-best performance. Moore has at least seven catches in five of the last six games and six grabs in the other contest in that sample, affording him a coveted safe floor in PPR formats heading into a Week 17 home matchup against the Seahawks on Thursday night where he should also garner a fair share of Caleb Williams' attention.

DJ Moore
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
