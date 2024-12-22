DJ Moore News: Another busy afternoon Sunday

Moore secured seven of 10 targets for 68 yards and rushed once for two yards in the Bears' 34-17 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Moore put together a signature PPR-friendly line, finishing second in receptions, receiving yards and targets behind Keenan Allen and his season-best performance. Moore has at least seven catches in five of the last six games and six grabs in the other contest in that sample, affording him a coveted safe floor in PPR formats heading into a Week 17 home matchup against the Seahawks on Thursday night where he should also garner a fair share of Caleb Williams' attention.