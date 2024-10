Moore caught two passes for 27 yards in the Bears' 18-15 loss to the Commanders on Sunday. He also rushed twice for seven yards.

Moore struggled in a game in which Caleb Williams completed just 10 passes. However, the receiver has been held to 27 or fewer receiving yards in three of the last four games. The pass catcher has one game this season with double-digit PPR points, and Moore is on pace for one of the worst seasons of his career.