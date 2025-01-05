DJ Moore News: Busy day in finale

Moore secured nine of 10 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for five yards in the Bears' 24-22 win over the Packers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Moore led the Bears in receptions, receiving yards and targets, a customary development for the talented veteran. He did almost all the work on his 32-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter, taking a screen and weaving his way down the right side of the field to pay dirt. Moore worked well with rookie first overall pick Caleb Williams all season, posting posting a career-high 98 receptions for 966 yards and six touchdowns while playing all 17 regular-season games for the fourth time in as many seasons since the schedule expanded in 2021.