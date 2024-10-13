DJ Moore News: Low yardage in victory

Moore caught four passes for 20 yards in the Bears' 35-16 win over the Jaguars on Sunday in London.

Moore was tackled just short of the goal line on a play that could have salvaged his fantasy day. With the Bears dominating the Jaguars, there was little need to force passes to Moore, so the receiver saw a season low five targets. On the season Moore has at least eight targets on four occasions, so he'll usually be a high-floor fantasy option with big-game potential.