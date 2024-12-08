DJ Moore News: Playing in Week 14

Moore (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game in San Francisco.

Moore was contained to just one limited practice (Friday) during Week 14 prep, but he relayed to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com afterward, "I play through everything." Indeed, Moore will be available to the Bears' offense for the 13th time in as many contests this season, and he's coming off his most productive two-game stretch of the season (15-203-2 line on 23 targets) from Weeks 12 and 13.