Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
DJ Moore headshot

DJ Moore News: Playing in Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 12:25pm

Moore (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game in San Francisco.

Moore was contained to just one limited practice (Friday) during Week 14 prep, but he relayed to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com afterward, "I play through everything." Indeed, Moore will be available to the Bears' offense for the 13th time in as many contests this season, and he's coming off his most productive two-game stretch of the season (15-203-2 line on 23 targets) from Weeks 12 and 13.

DJ Moore
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now