DJ Moore News: Quiet in Sunday's loss

Moore caught three of six targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 19-3 loss to the Patriots. He added three rushing yards on his lone carry.

Caleb Williams was sacked nine times on the day and had no time in the pocket behind an injury-ravaged offensive line, and as a result Moore's production suffered once again. Over the last four games, the star wideout has managed just a 13-104-0 line on 24 targets. Unless the offensive line gets healthier, Moore and the rest of the Bears' skill players will be tough to trust heading into a Week 11 rivalry game against the Packers.