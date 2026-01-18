Moore scored the game's first touchdown in the second quarter, but it wouldn't be enough to lift the Bears past the divisional round of the playoffs in 2025. The 28-year-old saw his production dip significantly for the second year in a row after finishing with a 50-682-6 receiving line across 17 starts during the regular season. Moore did take on a larger role once the playoffs got under way, where he would go on to average 5.5 receptions and 58.0 yards while scoring a touchdown in each of his two appearances. Despite the veteran wideout's diminishing production in the regular season, Moore should retain his starting job with Chicago after signing a four-year, $110 million contract back in 2024.