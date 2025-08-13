Moore and the majority of starters sat out Chicago's preseason opener against Miami last weekend, presumably while still picking up Johnson's playbook, but the first-team offense will make its exhibition debut versus the Bills on Sunday. Johnson has regularly deployed Moore out of the backfield throughout training camp, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports, with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle saying the team is "trying to get him touches in every way we can." Moore remains positioned as the No. 1 wideout for second-year quarterback Caleb Williams, but given the tough target competition of Chicago's crowded skill-position groups, an uptick in designed plays out of the backfield would be a welcome development. Last season, Moore logged a career-high 14 carries for 75 yards, though he didn't score on the ground.