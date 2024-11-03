DJ Moore News: Struggles continue

Moore recorded four receptions on nine targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 29-9 loss to the Cardinals.

Moore saw his highest target total since Week 3, but he continued to struggle to get on the same page with Caleb Williams. He managed a 16-yard gain to help set up a field goal just before halftime but otherwise failed to make much of an impact on the game. Moore now has under 40 receiving yards in five of eight contests for the campaign.