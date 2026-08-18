DJ Moore News: Suited up for Tuesday's session
Moore (lower body) is practicing Tuesday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Moore came up gimpy after a big play in Saturday's 29-14 win over Carolina, finishing with three catches for 61 yards over the course of two drives. The Bills scored a TD one snap after Moore's injury and then pulled most of their starters, so he didn't really have a chance to rejoin the game. A quick return to practice confirms that it's a minor injury and that he's already feeling better.
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