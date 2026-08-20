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DJ Moore News: Taking part in team drills Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Moore (lower body) is participating in team drills Thursday, Matthew Bove of 7 News WKBW reports.

Moore was limited in practice Tuesday after getting banged up in preseason action Saturday against the Panthers. He has progressed back to full participation Thursday, indicating that the injury is no longer hampering him. Buffalo is battling injuries to its wide receiver room behind Moore, as Khalil Shakir (undisclosed), Keon Coleman (foot) and Skyler Bell (lower body) are all hurt.

DJ Moore
Buffalo Bills
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