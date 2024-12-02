Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
DJ Reader headshot

DJ Reader Injury: Estimated as DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Reader (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Reader played 32 defensive snaps and recorded 2.0 sacks in the Lions' Thanksgiving Day win over the Bears. However, it now appears he picked up a shoulder injury in the process. His practice participation Tuesday and Wednesday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can suit up for Detroit's Week 14 divisional matchup against the Packers on Thursday night.

DJ Reader
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now