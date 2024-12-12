DJ Reader Injury: Returns to practice
Reader (shoulder) was a limited participant at the Lions' practice Thursday.
Reader was absent from practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury after also missing the team's Week 14 win over the Packers, so his ability to practice Thursday is a step in the right direction for his chances to play Sunday versus the Bills. The defensive lineman will look to increase his participation at the team's final practice of the week Friday.
