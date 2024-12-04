DJ Reader Injury: Won't play Thursday

Reader (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Packers, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Reader was unable to practice all week after likely sustaining a shoulder injury in the Lions' Week 13 win over the Bears, so it's no surprise he won't suit up for Thursday night's divisional matchup. Brodric Martin is expected to serve as one of Detroit's first-team interior defensive linemen in Reader's stead in Week 14.