DJ Reader News: Logs full estimated practice
Reader (illness) was listed as a full practice participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report.
Reader was under the weather Monday which caused him to be listed as a DNP. However, he was able to participate in Tuesday's walkthrough without limitations and should be good to go against the Bears on Thursday. In the seven regular-season games since the Lions' Week 5 bye, Reader has logged 11 tackles (seven solo).
