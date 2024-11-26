Fantasy Football
DJ Reader

DJ Reader News: Logs full estimated practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Reader (illness) was listed as a full practice participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report.

Reader was under the weather Monday which caused him to be listed as a DNP. However, he was able to participate in Tuesday's walkthrough without limitations and should be good to go against the Bears on Thursday. In the seven regular-season games since the Lions' Week 5 bye, Reader has logged 11 tackles (seven solo).

DJ Reader
Detroit Lions

