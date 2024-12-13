DJ Reader News: Ready to rock

Reader (shoulder) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills.

The first-year Lion upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to a full practice session Friday, suggesting that he's moved past his shoulder injury in time to play Sunday. Reader has recorded 18 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, over 11 appearances this season, and he's expected to serve as one of Detroit's top interior defensive linemen in Week 15.